Kent police searching for missing endangered 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) -The Kent Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 91-year-old man that suffers from Alzheimer’s after he left his home and did not come back.
Police said Allen Kyser was last seen on Fairchild Avenue at 5:31 p.m. on Saturday.
He is described as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
Kyser was reportedly last seen wearing khaki pants and a beige plaid button up.
Police said he left in a green 2013 Toyota Avalon with Ohio plate number FYS 4520.
The car pictured is not the actual vehicle, but the same make and model:
Call or dial 911 if you see the man or the car.
You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
