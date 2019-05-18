Kent police searching for missing endangered 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

By Rachel Vadaj | May 18, 2019 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 7:24 PM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) -The Kent Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 91-year-old man that suffers from Alzheimer’s after he left his home and did not come back.

Police said Allen Kyser was last seen on Fairchild Avenue at 5:31 p.m. on Saturday.

He is described as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Kyser was reportedly last seen wearing khaki pants and a beige plaid button up.

Police said he left in a green 2013 Toyota Avalon with Ohio plate number FYS 4520.

The car pictured is not the actual vehicle, but the same make and model:

(Source: Ohio Attorney General)
Call or dial 911 if you see the man or the car.

You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Allen Kyser (Source: Kent Police Department)
