Neighbors clean up Slavic Village as part of ‘Homecoming Weekend’ celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens gathered Saturday morning near Broadway Avenue in Slavic Village to clean up the neighborhood.
They came with trash bags, gloves and tools to beautify the neighborhood as part of “Homecoming Weekend.”
Nonprofit University Settlement, kicked it off Thursday, in the hopes of bringing folks together to see some of the positive changes. The goal is to bring people with roots in Slavic Village back home and introduce the area to potential newcomers.
Despite the poverty, crime and dwindling population that has troubled the community over the years, some believe Slavic Village still has a lot to offer and can be rebuilt, as long as people are invested.
“Slavic Village got a lot of attention some years back because this community was ground zero in the country for number of foreclosures per census track," said Earl Pike, executive director of University Settlement.
He continued, “It’s still one of the poorest cities in Ohio—not just Northeast, but in all of Ohio.”
But over the last few years, many have been working to turn that around and events like these are a big part of that effort.
For a list of the “Homecoming Weekend” events, click here.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.