Special Olympics in Lorain County, rain or shine

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Rain or shine there were smiles in Lorain County as 775 competitors participated in the annual Special Olympics at Ely Stadium in Elyria.
“Oh my gosh, I think it’s one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done in my life,” said one spectator.
The stadium was packed with proud parents and grandparents.
“The weather could have been better,” Andrea Orr said, “this is just amazing... even if we get rained on a little bit.”
But, it’s really not about the weather, its about for one day, they have the Olympic spotlight on them, and the pure joy that comes with that.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.