Two Toledo pastors sentenced for child sex trafficking, third awaiting sentence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - Toledo pastor, Cordell Jenkins, 48, was sentenced to life in prison Friday, May 18 for sex trafficking of a minor.
Another Toledo pastor, Kenneth Butler, 39, was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for similar crimes.
Both men pleaded guilty to charges including conspiracy to sex traffic children, sex trafficking of children and related charges.
Jenkins sexually exploited a minor at his home, his office at Abundant Life Ministries and at a motel in Toledo.
According to court documents, Jenkins paid the minor and often recorded these interactions with his cell phone.
“These sentences for two men who abused their positions of authority to prey on children are richly deserved,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said. “I remain in awe of the courage of the victims and the dedication of our law enforcement personnel in bringing these men to justice.”
A third pastor, Anthony Haynes, 40, was convicted earlier this year of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor, sex trafficking, child exploitation and obstruction of a sex trafficking investigation following a trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Haynes, Butler and Jenkins sexually assaulted juvenile females beginning in 2014 through 2017.
“Our children should not be bought, sold or traded,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric B. Smith said. “They should not be used for financial or personal gain. The children who are victimized in the vicious world of sex trafficking deserve justice.”
If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888)-373-7888.
