ESPN: Cavs to hire Bickerstaff as assistant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the Cavaliers will add veteran NBA coach J.B. Bickerstaff as associate head coach and make him one of the highest paid assistants in the league.
Bickerstaff will bring plenty of NBA experience to the table, helping John Beilein’s transition from the NCAA to the NBA.
Bickerstaff had been the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies before being fired in April. His father, Bernie, is a consultant for the Cavs.
