Neighbors react to overnight standoff at Montville Twp. home where a woman was shot, man found dead

MONTVILLE TWP., Ohio (WOIO) - Montville Township police continue to investigate a standoff that took place early Sunday morning at a home in the 4700 block of Stockbridge Drive.
Police were sent to the home shortly after 12:44 a.m. after a naked juvenile female escaped from the house. The girl ran to a McDonald’s a half-mile away and told an employee she had been assaulted by a man at the home and needed help.
As officers made their way to the house, they learned the girl told hospital workers that the man had shot a woman at the home and there were other juveniles in the home.
Andrea Stainbrook lives across the street from where the standoff happened.
She heard officers using a megaphone to speak to the suspect.
“Open the door, let us know your alright,” Stainbrook said she heard. “Turn on the light, let us know you’re alright.’”
Neighbors told 19 News a man who was formerly in the military lives at the home with his girlfriend. Police have not released any names or the connection between the adults and juveniles.
“Very quiet family,” said neighbor Steve Mathews. “(He) kept up with the yard… probably the only time we saw them out.”
Neighbor Tom Todaro said he would see the man outside periodically doing yard work.
“He would always say, ‘Hi Tom,’” Todaro said. “I didn’t really interact with his girlfriend much. We knew she lived there a few years.”
As police surrounded the home, they were also warning neighbors to get to a safe spot.
“The police told us to get down into the basement,” Todaro said.
Mathews got a reverse 911 call.
“It’s a recorded message that actually tells you to go to the basement,” Mathews said.
During the three-hour standoff, police managed to rescue the woman who was shot from the garage.
She was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. Police also managed to rescue the other juveniles and said they were not injured. When officers were able to go inside the home, they found the man dead.
Neighbors call it “heartbreaking” knowing something was going on inside that escalated into violence.
Police said they plan to have a news conference on Monday.
