Next up on “College Stars of the Future”, Cleveland Heights Tigers Hoops star Jae’lyn Withers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Up next on “College Stars of the Future” is Cleveland Heights Tiger Jae’lyn Withers, who lit it up on the basketball court this past season, enough to get the attention of the Louisville Cardinals.
He is a 4 star player and ranked one of the Top 100 in the country.
His basketball idols include LeBron James and Kevin Durant...but it’s his dad Curtis Withers who he’s gained the most from.
He’s a professional basketball player overseas and Withers gained tons of knowledge from him.
“My dad is pretty much my twin, we do everything the same.”
