3 people shot in the leg on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is investigating after three people were shot in the leg at the same location on Saturday.
Police said officers responded to East 30th Street and Cedar Avenue for a male shot.
While on scene, officers found two victims that were both shot in the leg, according to police.
Police said the victims were taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
A short time later, a third male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg in a car that he suffered at the same location as the other two victims, according to police.
Police said no arrests have been made at this time.
