Ravenna woman celebrates 105th birthday with celebratory flight

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a birthday to remember for one local woman—and she should know, having already celebrated 104 of them before Sunday.
A world traveler boasting a vibrant life, Virginia Mills requested to take to the air to commemorate her 105th birthday. The flight departed Portage County Airport around 9 a.m.
Mills is a current resident of Vista Veranda Assisted Living in Ravenna, where she is an inspiration to the residents and staff alike.
Despite reaching the century mark five years ago, Mills is still very active. She exercises daily, loves road trips, trying new restaurants and spends plenty of time reading books—her favorite genre being travel.
Those who know her say Mills is a shining example that proves age is just a number.
