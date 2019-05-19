Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports thousands of Northern and Northeast Ohio customers are without power on Sunday evening.
The outages come even after the Wind Advisory was cancelled.
However, it will still be a breezy evening with wind gusts near 40 mph.
FirstEnergy has not yet said what the cause of the outages are.
Here is a county by county list of outages:
Ashtabula: 23
Cuyahoga: 778
Geauga: 724
Lake: 48
Lorain: 418
Mahoning: 36
Medina: 13
Portage: 81
Summit: 139
Trumbull: 66
