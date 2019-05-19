Thousands of FirstEnergy customers without power in Northeast Ohio

May 19, 2019 at 6:16 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 6:21 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy reports thousands of Northern and Northeast Ohio customers are without power on Sunday evening.

The outages come even after the Wind Advisory was cancelled.

However, it will still be a breezy evening with wind gusts near 40 mph.

FirstEnergy has not yet said what the cause of the outages are.

Here is a county by county list of outages:

Ashtabula: 23

Cuyahoga: 778

Geauga: 724

Lake: 48

Lorain: 418

Mahoning: 36

Medina: 13

Portage: 81

Summit: 139

Trumbull: 66

