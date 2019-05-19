Van passenger impaled by tripod on California freeway

In this Thursday, May 16, 2019, photo released by El Dorado Veterans Resources Transportation/Military Family Support Group (MFSG) shows a stolen tripod from a California Department of Transportation crew, that was dropped from an overpass onto a Sacramento freeway, impaling the lung of a passenger riding on a El Dorado Veterans Resources, van in Sacramento, Calif. The driver of the van, Tim Page, tells KCRA-TV that he was on Interstate 5 Thursday morning when the yellow-and-red tripod smashed through the glass. The passenger survived but with broken ribs and a partially punctured lung. (Tim Page/El Dorado Veterans Resources Transportation/Military Family Support Group via AP) (Source: Tim Page)