Woman dies running 42nd annual Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tragedy amid all the excitement surrounding the 42nd annual Cleveland Marathon.
A woman collapsed while running the race and she was transported to University Hospitals via EMS.
Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Executive Race Director Jack Staph confirmed the woman passed away.
The woman has been identified by University Hospitals as Taylor Ceepo.
Ceepo reportedly collapsed less than a mile of the finish line Sunday morning.
Marathon officials did not state which race she was running in.
19 News is working to learn more.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
