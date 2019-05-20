Akron man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man outside of an Akron restaurant in June 2018.
Andre Warren, 28, was found guilty on multiple counts including murder and felonious assault.
Others charges included having weapons under disability, escape and carrying a concealed weapon.
Dominique Thomas, 31, was shot and killed by Warren outside of a restaurant on Pioneer Street in Akron. Thomas and two others pulled into the restaurant parking lot and Thomas exited the car with one other person. Warren walked out of the restaurant and opened fire at Thomas, hitting him three times.
A second suspect, Bryan Esters, 32, chased Thomas around the car and shot him four more times at point blank range in the back.
Thomas died of the seven gunshot wounds. One of the other passengers was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Warren and Esters fled the scene in separate cars. Esters crashed into another vehicle while trying to flea from police. Warren proceeded to pick up Esters to escape. Warren also cut off a GPS bracelet he was required to wear as part of his post release control for a domestic violence case.
Warren will be eligible for parole after serving 29 years.
Esters is also charged in the shooting and remains a fugitive.
