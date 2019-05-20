Akron woman sentenced for murdering her boyfriend and then hiding the murder weapon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Akron woman will be sentenced Monday afternoon for murdering her live-in boyfriend.
Crystal Bruce pleaded guilty Friday to manslaughter, tampering with evidence and illegal cultivation of marijuana.
On September 26, 2017, Bruce stabbed Shawn Belville in the chest at their home on Garfield Street in Akron.
Belville died a short time later.
Before police arrived at the home, Bruce cleaned up the crime scene and hid the murder weapon.
She will be sentenced at 1 p.m. by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alison McCarty.
