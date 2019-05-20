Akron Zoo acquires African Lion from the Columbus Zoo (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo visitors, meet Donovan.
Donovan is a three-year-old African Lion that will be moving into the Pride of Africa on June 29.
In October of 2018, the Zoo announced a $17 million expansion to develop the Pride of Africa and Wild Asia exhibits.
Donovan was moved to Akron from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
In an Akron Zoo Facebook post caretakers describe Donovan as very smart and good at problem solving. And, just like every other kitty, the three year old loves cardboard boxes.
When the Pride of Africa opens on June 29 Donovan will make his debut.
