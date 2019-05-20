Akron Zoo acquires African Lion from the Columbus Zoo (video)

Donovan, a three-year-old African Lion, was recently acquired by the Akron Zoo from the Columbus Zoo for its new Pride of Africa exhibit.
By Michael Dakota | May 20, 2019 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 10:42 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Zoo visitors, meet Donovan.

Donovan is a three-year-old African Lion that will be moving into the Pride of Africa on June 29.

Meet Donovan! He will be moving into Pride of Africa, opening June 29! Donovan is three years old and moved to Akron...

Posted by Akron Zoo on Monday, May 13, 2019

In October of 2018, the Zoo announced a $17 million expansion to develop the Pride of Africa and Wild Asia exhibits.

Akron Zoo in the midst of $17 million expansion

Donovan was moved to Akron from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Donovan bath time

Donovan is making sure to keep himself nice and clean ahead of meeting all his new friends here in Akron! Mark your calendars as Pride of Africa opens on June 29 and will feature a new home for our African lions.

Posted by Akron Zoo on Friday, May 17, 2019

In an Akron Zoo Facebook post caretakers describe Donovan as very smart and good at problem solving. And, just like every other kitty, the three year old loves cardboard boxes.

When the Pride of Africa opens on June 29 Donovan will make his debut.

