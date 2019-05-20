Bedford police: violent fugitive with ‘lengthy criminal history’ shot during struggle with arresting agents

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a violent fugitive felon with a lengthy criminal history was shot after jumping out of a second story window trying to escape City Bail Bonds agents.
The Bedford Police Department said officers were contacted at 7:26 a.m. by City Bail Bonds attempting to apprehend a violent fugitive felon in the area.
Officers then received a call for shots fired from the 90 block of Solon road at 9:36 a.m., according to police.
The report states responding officers found City Bail Bonds agents rendering first aid to the suspect.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Charles Jones-Hill, who “was wanted for two felony weapons violations” and “has a lengthy criminal history including kidnapping, robbery, burglary, drug and weapons offenses.”
Investigating officers learned Hills jumped out of a second story window to evade the agents, according to police.
Police said he landed on one of the agents on the perimeter.
According to police, a struggle ensued and Hills attempted to disarm the agent.
One round was discharged during the struggle for the agent’s gun, but did not strike anyone, according to police.
Police said a round was then fired by a second agent from Hill’s apartment in defense of the agent on the ground.
That round struck Hills in the lower back, according to police.
Police said Hill was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
The names of the recovery agents are not being released pending the investigation, according to Bedford authorities.
