Canton man indicted for beating a 2-year-old boy to death

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.
Antonio Hardeman was indicted on the charges of murder and endangering children.
Canton police said Hardeman killed Kai’ja Derohn by hitting him in the mouth, beating him and striking his head against the headboard and wall on March 16.
Family members called police to the home in the 3500 block of Ellis Avenue NE when Derohn was unresponsive.
EMS transported the toddler to Mercy Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Hardeman remains held on a $1 million bond and has a pre-trial on May 22.
