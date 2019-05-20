Chagrin Valley Jaycees apologize for Facebook post that paraphrased Trump’s political slogan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chagrin Valley Jaycees apologized on its Facebook page for a now-deleted post advertising the upcoming 2019 Blossom festival in Chagrin Falls by paraphrasing President Donald Trump’s political slogan.
The post included the phrase “Make Blossom Great Again," which obviously mimicked Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.
“It was not a smart idea to go near anything political -- and MAGA is obviously a politically charged word,” one commentator remarked.
Opinions varied predictably with some Facebook users supporting the slogan and others grateful for the acknowledgment using the slogan was an error.
“This was our statement on the matter, We don’t have anything to add,” Jaycee Matt Michalek said.
The Chagrin Valley Jaycees Page called the use of the slogan, “well-intentioned” and an “expression of our hope for another successful Blossom Festival that was “mistaken as offensive.”
Blossom Time 2019 is scheduled from May 23-25.
The festival is at Riverside Park, 18 E Orange St., Chagrin Falls.
