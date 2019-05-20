Cleveland Browns GM, Head Coach attend Kareem Hunt’s baptism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt is proving he’s continuing to “take steps” to become a better man.
This time, it wasn’t about showing straightforward remorse to the media for the off-the-field assault in Downtown Cleveland like he did following practice at the Browns’ facility last week.
It also wasn’t about going to his alma mater to encourage high school students to not make his mistakes.
This was something much more personal in the presence of close family and friends...
Kareem Hunt was baptized.
Supporting Hunt amongst the small congregation was Cleveland Browns GM John Dorsey and Head Coach Freddie Kitchens.
His agent was also there, and shared this photo on Instagram commending the support of his team leaders:
Kareem won’t be able to see the field until Week 10 because of his 8-game suspension.
But in the mean time, it looks like he will be attending church alongside his counseling sessions.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.