Cleveland schools superintendent delivers district’s case on major shakeup, closures

“There’s some good news on that front, both on the state level and locally.” said Gordon, referring to the state court’s rulings. “At the state level, Rep. Cupp of Lima, Ohio and Rep. John Patterson, which district includes parts of Ashtabula and Geauga counties, have been proposing a fair school funding fix that I’ve been actively engaged on along with my colleagues from Ohio’s other eight urban districts. That, if it is finalized, really will tackle the unconstitutionality decision over the the next four to six years.”