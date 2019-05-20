Cleveland schools superintendent delivers district’s case on major shakeup, closures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of thousands of people have moved out of Cleveland, birth rates have declined and there is an increase in the choice of schools--all of which have an effect on the city’s sprawling school district.
“One of the challenges we’re facing, particularly in the K-8 environment, is that there’s no market regulation,” said CMSD Superintendent and CEO Eric Gordon.
Gordon elaborated by saying there are factors creating private and parochial schools that siphon off the district’s students.
“So, as we’re proposing closing four poor performing -- older facilities, under enrolled schools -- there’s nothing from preventing charter schools from choosing to open in those same spaces if they wish to,” he said.
The Ohio Supreme has ruled four times the way the state funds education is unconstitutional.
“There’s some good news on that front, both on the state level and locally.” said Gordon, referring to the state court’s rulings. “At the state level, Rep. Cupp of Lima, Ohio and Rep. John Patterson, which district includes parts of Ashtabula and Geauga counties, have been proposing a fair school funding fix that I’ve been actively engaged on along with my colleagues from Ohio’s other eight urban districts. That, if it is finalized, really will tackle the unconstitutionality decision over the the next four to six years.”
There are other positive developments as well:
“Our benefactors have raised $92 million to provide scholarships to college for every graduate for the next 25 years, with the goal of returning over two generations, people -- like you and me -- into our community with a college education as opposed to putting them into school to prison pipeline.”
The district is holding a series of meetings through June 1 to get community input on proposed school closings, mergers and new construction.
The recommendations, Gordon said, are based on extensive data analysis and community feedback,
Changes would take effect during the 2020-21 school year.
A similar process for high schools will follow in the fall.
