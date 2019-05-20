Coventry Local Schools closed Monday after “Trickbot” virus infects district’s network and computers

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - Coventry Local Schools canceled classes for Monday after the district’s network and computers were infected by the “Trickbot” virus.
Superintendent Lisa Blough said the virus infected the network at the end of last week.
While students will have the day off, staff still needs to report to the schools, according to Blough.
In a statement shared on the district’s Facebook page, Blough said:
"Even though our district technology team has been working diligently to stop and fix the situation, the process is proving to be long and painstaking.
Since we cannot guarantee that the necessary operating systems will be up and running tomorrow, it is in our students best interest and welfare to cancel school. Therefore, Coventry Local Schools will be closed tomorrow Monday – May 20.
At this point, we are utilizing all possible resources and personnel to get this situation under control. For now, we hope tomorrow is the only day we will need to cancel school.
I will be sure to keep you informed, as we work to fix this situation. I will also follow up to confirm what will be happening with school on Tuesday.
Thank you for your support in this situation. We hope to have everything under control as soon as possible."
