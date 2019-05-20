Elyria police, towing company rescue distressed dog left stranded in hot car overnight (video)

Elyria police, towing company rescue distressed dog left stranded in hot car overnight (video)
Elyria police rescue dog from hot car (Source: Elyria police)
By Chris Anderson | May 20, 2019 at 3:21 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 3:28 PM

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville woman was cited for cruelty to animals after leaving her pet dog in a car for an extended period of time.

On Saturday just after 1 p.m., Elyria officers responded to the Burger King parking lot on Cleveland Street after a caller reported to 911 that a dog was left inside a yellow Chevy Cobalt with the windows up.

Police discovered that the Shiba Inu dog was panting heavily and appeared to be in distress because it was scratching at the windows and doors.

At the time, officers measured the outside temperature at 79 degrees. There was also no sign of food or water inside the car, according to police.

A local towing company was requested to the scene and eventually opened the car door.

DON’T LEAVE YOUR PETS INSIDE YOUR CAR Great teamwork today by concerned citizens, Elyria Police, Burger King staff and Sugar Ridge Towing, in potentially saving the life of a small dog that had been locked in a car in the Burger King parking lot on Cleveland Street. A group of customers leaving Burger King spotted a small dog that had been left alone inside a yellow car. Luckily, for the dog, they stayed around to see if its owner would return. When nobody did they checked inside the restaurant for the owner with no luck. They then contacted the Elyria Police Department for help. Officer Colon of the Elyria Police Department arrived and made several attempts to get the doors unlocked. Crew members from Burger King brought out various items, including a ladle, to assist. One of the citizens who stopped was getting a cold beverage to the dog using a straw through a small crack on the car window. A technician from Sugar Ridge Towing arrived and was able to get the drivers side door unlocked, but the door handle didn’t work. Once he went to the passenger side he popped that door in a quick New York minute. Once the door was open the dog was given more water and let out of the car. The woman who was providing the water had her husband grab a red leash from their car. She attached it to the dog and then Officer Colon escorted the dog to his car before heading to the pound. The officer told the people if the owner doesn’t claim the dog in three days, it will go up for adoption. Nice job to all who assisted today! Help spread the word: DON’T LEAVE YOUR PETS INSIDE YOUR CAR Follow us on Twitter @TMCNEWS Elyria Police Department Volunteers of Lorain County Dog Kennel Burger King Burger King

Posted by TMC NEWS on Saturday, May 18, 2019

The dog was taken to the Lorain County Dog Kennel for holding.

Three hours later, the dog owner called police about the pet and told investigators that she parked the car with the dog inside the night before because of mechanical issues. She then left the dog in the car overnight and checked on it again Saturday morning at 7 a.m., but left it inside until that afternoon.

The woman retrieved the dog from the kennel and was later cited by Elyria police for cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.