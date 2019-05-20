Elyria police, towing company rescue distressed dog left stranded in hot car overnight (video)

DON’T LEAVE YOUR PETS INSIDE YOUR CAR Great teamwork today by concerned citizens, Elyria Police, Burger King staff and Sugar Ridge Towing, in potentially saving the life of a small dog that had been locked in a car in the Burger King parking lot on Cleveland Street. A group of customers leaving Burger King spotted a small dog that had been left alone inside a yellow car. Luckily, for the dog, they stayed around to see if its owner would return. When nobody did they checked inside the restaurant for the owner with no luck. They then contacted the Elyria Police Department for help. Officer Colon of the Elyria Police Department arrived and made several attempts to get the doors unlocked. Crew members from Burger King brought out various items, including a ladle, to assist. One of the citizens who stopped was getting a cold beverage to the dog using a straw through a small crack on the car window. A technician from Sugar Ridge Towing arrived and was able to get the drivers side door unlocked, but the door handle didn’t work. Once he went to the passenger side he popped that door in a quick New York minute. Once the door was open the dog was given more water and let out of the car. The woman who was providing the water had her husband grab a red leash from their car. She attached it to the dog and then Officer Colon escorted the dog to his car before heading to the pound. The officer told the people if the owner doesn’t claim the dog in three days, it will go up for adoption. Nice job to all who assisted today! Help spread the word: DON’T LEAVE YOUR PETS INSIDE YOUR CAR Follow us on Twitter @TMCNEWS Elyria Police Department Volunteers of Lorain County Dog Kennel Burger King Burger King