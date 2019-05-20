Elyria police, towing company rescue distressed dog left stranded in hot car overnight (video)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville woman was cited for cruelty to animals after leaving her pet dog in a car for an extended period of time.
On Saturday just after 1 p.m., Elyria officers responded to the Burger King parking lot on Cleveland Street after a caller reported to 911 that a dog was left inside a yellow Chevy Cobalt with the windows up.
Police discovered that the Shiba Inu dog was panting heavily and appeared to be in distress because it was scratching at the windows and doors.
At the time, officers measured the outside temperature at 79 degrees. There was also no sign of food or water inside the car, according to police.
A local towing company was requested to the scene and eventually opened the car door.
The dog was taken to the Lorain County Dog Kennel for holding.
Three hours later, the dog owner called police about the pet and told investigators that she parked the car with the dog inside the night before because of mechanical issues. She then left the dog in the car overnight and checked on it again Saturday morning at 7 a.m., but left it inside until that afternoon.
The woman retrieved the dog from the kennel and was later cited by Elyria police for cruelty to animals.
