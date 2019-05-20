Medina County woman appears in court on charges of selling THC-infused edibles to school children

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Montville Township woman was arraigned Monday morning after being investigated for allegedly selling marijuana candies to school-aged children.
Susan Filip pleaded not guilty to felony charges of drug possession, drug trafficking, and corrupting another with drugs at Monday’s arraignment.
Agents from the Medina County Drug Task Force began investigating Filip in February after a high school student became ill from consuming a THC-infused gummy bear suspected of coming from the 56-year-old woman.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of over 13 pounds of edibles containing THC, a derivative of marijuana, from Filip’s Silverstone Lane home.
Officials say Filip is an Ohio medical marijuana card holder, but the edibles that were confiscated were purchased in Michigan.
Filip was eventually arrested and indicted by a grand jury in Medina County. The start of Filip’s jury trial has been set for Aug. 19 in Medina County Court of Common Pleas.
