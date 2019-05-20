Murder suspect changes plea for running over man with stolen vehicle during argument at I-77 rest stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of murdering a North Olmsted man at an I-77 rest stop is expected to change his plea Monday morning.
The plea hearing for 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr. is scheduled for 10 a.m.
Investigators from the Ohio State Highway Patrol say Randall, a New York resident, was arguing with 42-year-old Scott Reichard at a rest area along I-77 in Bath Township in August of 2018.
Randall is then accused of stealing Reichard’s truck and then running him over with his own vehicle.
Reichard was pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement tracked Randall down in Guernsey County, seated in his girlfriend’s car. He was taken into custody and initially pleaded not guilty to the crimes.
The truck used in the deadly incident was later found abandoned in a downtown Cleveland parking lot.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court appearance.
