Neighbors find 89-year-old man underneath a refrigerator after two suspects break into his home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors rescued an 89-year-old man after he was assaulted and left under a refrigerator by two suspects who broke into his home.
The victim told Akron police around 6 p.m. Friday, he heard several knocks on his front door at his home in the 1700 block of Shaw Avenue.
When he answered the door, the victim said he was punched in the nose, before the suspects ransacked his home.
Later in the evening, a neighbor went to check on him and became concerned when he didn't answer the door.
After looking into the window, the neighbor said he noticed the house had been ransacked and forced his way inside.
The neighbor found the elderly man underneath a refrigerator in the basement.
The neighbor called police and EMS transported the victim to Akron City Hospital with visible injuries.
Akron police said the suspects remain on the loose.
If you have any information on the suspects, please call Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
