CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front came through this morning. Much cooler air is building in along with windy weather today. It will be a west wind gusting to 30 mph at times. Afternoon temperatures will only be in 50s along the lake shore. You will still be in the 60s in the Akron-Canton area. I went with a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day. Look for clouds this evening then a clearing sky overnight. It is going to be a cool night.