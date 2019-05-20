Ohio woman assaults husband after refusing to have sex with her, sheriff’s office says

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office charged a 41-year-old woman with domestic violence after she allegedly assaulted her husband when he refused to have sex with her.
Deputies responded to the Florence Township home on Saturday at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to filings from the sheriff’s office.
The victim told investigators that Yoder was intoxicated and assaulted him after he repeatedly refused her sexual advances. The husband allegedly went into another room to get away from his wife, but deputies say she followed him and struck him several more times.
According to the husband’s report to the sheriff’s office, Yoder eventually stopped hitting him and eventually called 911.
Yoder claimed to deputies that her husband hit her in the face, but investigators did not find any evidence of her being assaulted. Her son also disputed her allegations, and was actually hit and pushed by his mother while trying to intervene, according to the report.
Yoder was arrested and charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence after deputies determined her to be the primary aggressor. She is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
