Police: New details in case of girl claiming to have been assaulted by murder suspect found dead after Medina County standoff

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Medina County are expected to provide an update to an alleged assault and deadly SWAT standoff that occurred Sunday.
A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Monday.
The investigation started when early Sunday morning when an unclothed juvenile girl approached an employee in the McDonald’s parking lot on Wooster Pike.
She told the employee that she was assaulted at a home on Stockbridge Drive, but was able to escape.
The girl was taken to an area hospital, and communicated with officers responding to Stockbridge Drive that a woman was shot inside the home. Police were also informed that there were more juveniles inside the home.
Police, the Medina County SWAT team, and the suspect were involved in a three-hour standoff before law enforcement eventually made there way inside the home.
According to police, officers found the suspect dead inside, as well as a woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to her head in the garage area. The children who were inside the home were found uninjured.
The suspect’s identity and name of the deceased adult female have not yet been released.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference with police.
