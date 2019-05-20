Several CMSD staff members injured while disciplining students

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a Cleveland Metropolitan School District in the Hough neighborhood Monday for unruly students.
Officers were called to Mary B. Martin School at 8200 Brookline Ave. just before 2 p.m.
According to school officials, two staff members sustained minor injuries while disciplining students.
None of the staff required medical treatment or transport.
Three students were referred for discipline.
The students ages have not been released.
Mary B. Martin School has grades K-8.
