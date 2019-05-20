24-year-old man arrested after leading Solon police on high speed chase with 9-month-old baby in the car

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after leading officers on a dangerous highway pursuit with a 9-month-old baby in the car on Saturday.
Police said officers attempted to stop a car on US 422 eastbound on Saturday when the driver failed to stop and initiated a pursuit.
The driver continued to go east at a high rate of speed and exited at SR 306 in Bainbridge, according to police.
Police said the driver immediately got back on US 422, traveling west.
According to police, stop sticks were deployed between the Liberty Road and SR 91 overpasses.
When the car struck them, traveled off the pavement and into the grassy median, police said.
Police said the car then went down the grass embankment and ended up in the northbound lanes of SR 91, escaping police.
A witness reportedly pointed out which direction the car headed.
Police said officers learned there may be a 9-month-old baby in the car during the pursuit.
According to police, officers found the car abandoned on Solon road with a man and the 9-month-old baby nearby.
Solon police said 24-year-old Randel Devon Jackson of Cleveland admitted to be the driver of the car and was arrested.
A second male that was reportedly in the car could not be identified, according to police.
The police report lists the following offenses:
- fleeing/eluding officer
- endangering child
- obstructing official business
