Sunny Side Up: Generous billionaire pledges to pay off student debt for entire Morehouse class
Robert F. Smith, who received an honorary doctorate from Morehouse during the ceremony, had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school. The pledge to eliminate student debt for the class of 2019 is estimated to be $40 million. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Source: Seth Wenig)
By Randy Buffington | May 20, 2019 at 8:49 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 8:56 AM

The Chairman of Vista Equity agreed to pay off all of the student loans for Morehouse graduates during his graduation speech.

Who Is Robert F. Smith, the Man Paying Off Morehouse Graduates’ Loans?

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus,” the investor and philanthropist told graduates in his morning address. “This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans.”
