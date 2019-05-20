SVSM holding mass in Akron for 22-year-old woman who died during Cleveland Marathon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - St. Vincent St. Mary High School will hold a mass Monday, May 20, honoring the life of Taylor Ceepo.
According to witnesses, Ceepo collapsed at the Cleveland Marathon less than a mile away from the finish line over the weekend.
She will be deeply missed by many, both her high school, and college institutions are showing their support for family and friends.
Ceepo was rushed to University Hospitals after the fall, Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Executive Race Director Jack Staph confirmed her passing soon after.
The 22-year-old had just graduated from Walsh University with a biology degree, and was a standout in soccer throughout college.
St. Vincent-St. Mary High School will hold a mass for Ceepo at 7:15 a.m. on campus.
