23-year-old cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car while riding her bike, according to authorities.
Cleveland police said accident happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 65th Street and Franklin Avenue.
EMS transported the victim, whose name is not being released at this time, to MetroHealth Hospital.
Officers said the driver remained on the scene after the accident and is cooperating.
According to police, this is an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.