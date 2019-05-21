Are your kitchen knives sharp? The Taste Buds give tips on how to best care for your tools

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you work with dull knives in your kitchen? How about dirty or contaminated cutting boards?
You’re only as good as your tools, whether you’re a home cook or a professional chef. These two tools can make a huge difference in the quality of the dishes you crank out.
This week on Taste Buds, the trio of food experts welcome a pair of pros in their own space.
Mike Lazusky, of Cleveland Cutting Boards, will join us to talk about producing and caring for the best cutting boards for your needs. He’ll share his process and discuss the best wood to use, plus the dos and don’ts with your cutting boards.
Also, joining the show this week is Jared Lees of J. Lees Knives. He too makes custom products for home cooks and professional chefs. He’ll discuss the value and productivity of a well-crafted, sharpened knife, and proper care as well.
Have a question about cutting boards, blades or knives? Chime in during the show.
The Taste Buds (myself, Chef David Kocab of The Black Pig, and Chef Matt Mytro of Flour) will read your questions and comments live.
Catch our weekly video podcast this and every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. on Cleveland 19 News’ Facebook Live broadcast, our website, or app. You can also watch through Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
