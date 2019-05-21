BBB warns of ‘rogue movers’ holding your stuff hostage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Have you ever heard of rogue movers?
Consumer experts say they’ll charge you more than you agreed and your stuff may arrive damaged or never even get there at all.
“It’s just a horrific nightmare because we don’t move that often, so typically when you’re searching for a mover, it could be a new experience for you,” said BBB Greater Cleveland President Sue McConnell.
Tonight at 11 on 19 News, hear from one woman who hired a moving company she said charged her nearly triple the amount she originally agreed to pay.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.