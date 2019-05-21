Body found in Lake Erie a day after fully-clothed man jumps into water from Cleveland’s Voinovich Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was pulled from the chilly Lake Erie waters Tuesday evening near Voinovich Park.
Cleveland Fire suspects it was the same man who laid down his wallet and phone on a dock and jumped into the water on Monday afternoon.
According to witnesses, the man was fully clothed when he jumped in, near Voinovich Park.
A search-and-rescue was triggered Monday evening on the shores beside the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame.
Authorities tell 19 News’ Lydia Esparra that sonar was used to help locate the body.
Authorities have not identified the man, and the case remains under investigation.
