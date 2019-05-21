Cleveland Cavaliers to formally introduce John Beilein as new head coach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to hold an introductory press conference with new head coach John Beilein Tuesday morning.
The formal introduction is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Cavaliers practice facility in Independence.
Team general manager Koby Altman will be alongside the new coach during the press conference.
The team officially announced the multi-year contract with the former University of Michigan coach on May 13.
“We conducted a deep and thorough search to find the best possible candidate for the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. We interviewed several strong and talented candidates who, no doubt, will get an opportunity to become an NBA head coach somewhere down the line,” said Altman. “Following the end of those interviews, it became clear to us that Coach Beilein was the right choice and best fit for our franchise. John is one of the most accomplished and innovative basketball minds and leaders in the entire game."
Beilein compiled a 829-468 record as a collegiate head coach.
This story will be updated.
