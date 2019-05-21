Coventry Local Schools reopen Tuesday after ‘Trickbot’ virus, FBI investigating

PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio (WOIO) - Coventry Local Schools reopened Tuesday after the district’s network and computers were infected by the 'Trickbot’ virus.
Superintendent Lisa Blough told 19 News the FBI is the lead investigatory agency handling the cyber-attack, working closely with the district and technology department.
“We are ready to move forward and overcome this situation,” said Blough. “A comprehensive plan has been developed to address all of the issues involved in this situation.”
Blough said officials have identified the areas that are most in need of attention and will address each situation accordingly.
According to Blough, all of the HVAC, phones and door entrances started working correctly again Monday.
The next step in correcting the virus is re-imaging all the computers throughout the district, working with the district’s ITC and NEOnet.
As for students, the district was able to reschedule the Senior Walk for Friday
