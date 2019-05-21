Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services addressing mailing error over at-risk teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a difference one letter can make on an envelope.
A local woman says Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services keeps sending her sensitive information about a child that’s not hers-- a child that was apparently in serious danger.
Only after 19 News got involved Tuesday, the department determined two women’s identities somehow became intertwined.
Sherita Robinson, spelled with an E, felt stuck.
“I was concerned about a kid being abused,” she said. “I feel like I needed to reach out to the new station to get some help.”
She says she keeps getting paperwork in the mail about a teenager she doesn’t know. Apparently the child’s true mom is Shartia, not Sherita.
The forms are addressed to the kid’s birth mother, Sharita.
“I’m worried about this kid. What is happening to this kid? Nobody knows because guess what? This stuff is sitting here,” Robinson said.
She said she last talked to the department in April, but it didn’t seem to help.
In the latest packet she got Monday, it says the case worker believes the mother may have an un-diagnosed mental illness, because she denies she is the child’s mother.
“I don’t have a mental illness period. And, I know that’s not my son, and I’ve had enough,” she said.
Robinson says she’s willing to do a DNA test to prove the child does not belong to her.
According to the last packet she received, he is safe though in a foster home right now.
The department told 19 News they will begin trying to separate Sherita’s and Sharita’s case file.
