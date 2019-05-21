Families to attend town hall demanding repairs at Resthaven cemetery

“Resthaven Memory Gardens’ mission is to help families memorialize every life with dignity, including providing and maintaining a tranquil and beautiful place for memorialization. In consultation with engineering professionals, we are working on the details of an action plan to remedy flooding and related issues. When completed, we will make available an outline of the plan at the cemetery office. In the meantime, we want to reassure our families and the local community that we are committed to serving them and their loved ones.”