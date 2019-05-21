19 First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms possible Wednesday and Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure has been building southeast over the region today. The high will move east of our area this evening, as low pressure moves into the central Plains. The low will move over Lake Superior Wednesday night, pulling a warm front north across the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. For us, this equates to a big midweek warm-up.
A cold front behind the low pressure system will move through on Thursday night, as the low moves through Quebec. High pressure will build east across the area for the end of the work week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We’re forecasting cloudy skies and cool temperatures for the rest of the day. Some spots may flirt with 60° later. What’s considered a “normal” high temperature for this time of the year? 71°.
Despite the cool day we’ve had, tonight will be warmer than last night. We’ll bottom out in the low 50s in Cleveland. Away from Lake Erie, many spots will wake up in the upper 40s tomorrow morning.
We are forecasting dry conditions through tonight.
First Alert Weather Days – Wednesday and Thursday:
Wednesday and Thursday will pretty much mirror one another. Both days will be warm and breezy with variable cloudiness. You’ll really notice that humidity by Thursday.
Wednesday’s high: 81°
Thursday’s high: 85°
Scattered storms will develop each afternoon. The peak timing will be from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. We’ll let you know if this timing changes.
Some storms that develop during this time may be strong to severe. The main threats will be damaging wind, hail, and heavy rain.
With these storms moving through, outdoor activities will be impacted. You’ll want to exercise caution during the evening commute. If you have any outdoor plans during this time, be sure to listen out for thunder.
Holiday Weekend Outlook:
High pressure will return to the area Thursday night into Friday, before another warm front lifts north through the area on Friday night. This will be followed by another cold front, sinking south across the Great Lakes. The front will remain nearly stationary over the area through the holiday weekend.
What does that mean for us? We’ll get to enjoy a beautiful, dry Friday before things get a little more active Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be experiencing occasional showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. It won’t rain every second of the holiday weekend, but you’ll have to dodge some storms from time to time. Don’t cancel your outdoor plans. Just have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.
Friday’s high: 77°
Saturday’s high: 83°
Sunday’s high: 78°
Monday’s high: 74°
At this time, we are forecasting a beautiful, dry Memorial Day. It won’t be quite as hot on Monday as it will be Saturday and Sunday.
