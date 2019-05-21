Former Ohio State students contradict Congressman Jim Jordan’s claim he was unaware of sexual abuse of athletes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several former student athletes at Ohio State are charging the school still hasn’t come clean about the alleged sexual abuse by a team doctor in the 1980s and ‘90s.
The former students and their attorneys are demanding OSU release an unredacted version of an independent investigative report commissioned by the school, and the names of coaches, including a current Ohio Congressman, who claim they knew nothing about the abuse.
For one thing the former students and their attorneys claim the number of alleged victims of Dr. Richard Strauss, 177 by the school’s count, is just the tip of the iceberg and that the real number is in the thousands.
The long-awaited report into the alleged abuse of male athletes at Ohio State by team Dr. Richard Strauss landed with a thud among several former athletes who say they were victims.
Though Ohio State has offered an apology for failing to prevent and address the abuse, it must now accept responsibly for the grievous and widespread abuse it had caused. Responsibility starts with transparency,” says Adele Kimmel, senior attorney at Public Justice.
Large sections of the 182-page report, released last week, are redacted and the names of the assistant coaches, including Congressman Jim Jordan, an assistant wrestling coach at the time, are deliberately left out making it impossible to see what he told investigators.
“The anonymous people who knew about this abuse and did nothing, why are they anonymous? Why is OSU hiding this information from the public?” says former OSU tennis player Ron McDaniel
In a statement to 19 News, Congressman Jordan’s communication director said “As illustrated in the report, investigators ‘ did not identify any evidence indicating that members of the OSU coaching staff, including head coaches or assistant coaches, received or were aware of complaints regarding Strauss’ sexual misconduct.”
“I discussed it with some other teams some wrestling teams and they said, ‘Welcome to the crowd, rookie--that’s how it’s done,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel, who was a tennis player at OSU in the early 1980s, alleges he was abused by Dr. Strauss who committed suicide in 2005, and says the congressman’s claim he was unaware what was going on is just wrong.
“Jim Jordan was the wrestling team, he was at Larkins, where they trained at. So, I can’t really speak to the exact whereabouts of what he knew, but he knew,” McDaniel says.
In addition to releasing the unredacted report, the victims are demanding OSU encourage other victims to come forward, and come out with a plan to make sure this kind of abuse can never happen again.
