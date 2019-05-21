Francisco Lindor, Jim Thome headline lineup of MLB legends, Olympic gold medalists coming to PLAY BALL PARK during All-Star Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tribe fans will get a chance to meet some of their favorite players, past and present, at this summer’s All-Star Game festivities.
All-Star Ambassadors Francisco Lindor, Hall of Famer Jim Thome and Sandy Alomar will be joined by more than 30 former MLB players and Olympic gold medalists at Huntington Convention Center from July 5-9. Fans will be able to get autographs, take part in question-and-answer sessions and pose for pictures with the stars in PLAY BALL PARK’s indoor section.
Here is the list of current and former players scheduled to make an appearance*:
Friday, July 5
Carlos Baerga, Lisa Fernandez, Rollie Fingers, Dwight Gooden, Andre Thornton, Natasha Watley
Saturday, July 6
Jim Thome (HOF), Mike Napoli, Travis Hafner, Mike Hargrove, Sam McDowell, Jaret Wright, Lisa Fernandez, Cecil Fielder, Cliff Floyd, Fergie Jenkins (HOF), Jim Robinson, Pedro Sierra
Sunday, July 7
Victor Martinez, Charles Nagy, Rollie Fingers (HOF), Dwight Gooden, Fergie Jenkins (HOF), Fred Lynn, Lisa Fernandez, Tony Oliva, Gaylord Perry (HOF), Jim Robinson, Pedro Sierra
Monday, July 8
Jim Thome (HOF), Sandy Alomar Jr., Carlos Baerga, Kenny Lofton, Luis Tiant, Andre Dawson (HOF), Lisa Fernandez, Cecil Fielder, Fergie Jenkins (HOF), Tony LaRussa (HOF), Dennis Martinez, Tony Oliva, Tim Raines (HOF), Dave Winfield (HOF)
Tuesday, July 9
Sandy Alomar Jr., Carlos Baerga, Rick Manning, Lisa Fernandez, Rollie Fingers (HOF), Dwight Gooden, Tony Oliva
*Appearances subject-to-change
PLAY BALL PARK opens Friday, July 5 and runs through Tuesday, July 9 with more than 50 indoor and outdoor attractions for fans. For a limited time, fans can buy $10 tickets at AllStarGame.com with the code FFMM.
