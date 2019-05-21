Guns, drugs and menacing: Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson faces new set of troubling charges

Frank Q. Jackson pleaded not guilty, and is awaiting his pretrial.

Frank Q. Jackson appears in court in February 2018 after pleading guilty to a pair of gun charges.
By John Deike | May 20, 2019 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 8:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court documents, Frank Q. Jackson has been charged with aggravated menacing, attempted drug abuse and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The details of the case have not yet been released.

Jackson was arraigned Monday, and pleaded not guilty.

He was released on a $2,000 bond, and there is a pretrial hearing scheduled for May 23 at 9 a.m.

Past troubles

In February 2018, Jackson pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon -- a .40 caliber Glock 23- - and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

At that time, Jackson did not receive any jail time and was placed into the court’s diversion program.

