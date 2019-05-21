Guns, drugs and menacing: Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson faces new set of troubling charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson is making headlines again for all the wrong reasons.
According to Cleveland Municipal Court documents, Frank Q. Jackson has been charged with aggravated menacing, attempted drug abuse and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
The details of the case have not yet been released.
Jackson was arraigned Monday, and pleaded not guilty.
He was released on a $2,000 bond, and there is a pretrial hearing scheduled for May 23 at 9 a.m.
Past troubles
In February 2018, Jackson pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon -- a .40 caliber Glock 23- - and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
At that time, Jackson did not receive any jail time and was placed into the court’s diversion program.
Return to 19 News for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.