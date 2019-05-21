Judgment Day: Judge sentences Joseph McAlpin after jury recommends death for murdering Cleveland couple

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man convicted of killing a couple who owned a car dealership in Cleveland will learn his fate on Tuesday afternoon.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Brian Corrigan is scheduled to sentence Joseph McAlpin at 1 p.m.
On May 16, the jury assigned to McAlpin’s trial deliberated for approximately 30 minutes before recommending the death sentence as punishment. Judge Corrigan will be tasked with determining if capital punishment is fit for McAlpin’s crimes.
McAlpin, who represented himself in the murder trial, was convicted in April of killing Trina Tomola, Michael Kuznik, and their dog at the married couple’s car dealership, Mr. Cars, on East 185th Street in April of 2017. The couple’s son found their bodies later that evening.
Several cars and cash were also stolen.
McAlpin represented himself at the trial, which began on March 18. Jerome Diggs and Andrew Keener are also charged in connection with the double-murder. Keener pleaded guilty and testified against McAlpin.
Keener was scheduled to be sentenced this May, but the sentencing was continued until a later date after his attorneys requested closure in McAlpin’s legal proceedings.
Diggs has a pretrial court appearance scheduled for June 3.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the sentencing.
