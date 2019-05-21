Medina County firefighters douse car consumed by fire, find body inside

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - State, county and local authorities are investigating after a body was found in a car consumed by flames Tuesday morning in Chatham Township.
According to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, police and firefighters followed the smoke to an oil access road off Garvey Road, and found the car.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is actively working the case.
The body has been moved to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.
The victim has not been identified.
