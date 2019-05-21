Newburgh Heights residents are concerned new median on Harvard Avenue will create a traffic danger, especially for cyclists

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a lot new things in Newburgh Heights: A new city hall and police station, a new fire station, and around town, new “Welcome to Newburgh Heights” signs.
Mayor Trevor Elkins said a lot of it is due to new speed camera ticket revenue.
The newest sign is going in on Harvard. A concrete footer was added to a recently-built island. Soon, the sign will be added.
At this spot, the island is the problem. It turns a three-lane road into a two lane road.
The island changes traffic flow in several ways.
Number one, if you’re going west, you can’t make a left into the aluminum plant. If you’re coming out, you have to go East, forcing some people to make dangerous U-turns around the island.
And if you’re on a bike, forget about it.
When Harvard was being repaved, Bike Cleveland reached out to Mayor Elkins seeing it as an opportunity to connect a neighborhood to the ever expanding Towpath Trail.
“We really got no response from the mayor about really making this street more bicycle and pedestrian friendly,” said Jacob Van Sickle of Bike Cleveland.
He says state law protects bicyclists, but it can make for a harrowing ride given all the truck and traffic on the busy road. A new county repair facility is going in across the street.
“Under state law, motorists have to give cyclists three feet of space when they’re passing. In this instance, where there’s not enough room for a motorist and a cyclist to share the lane, we always encourage the cyclist to take the lane,” advised Van Sickle.
With the completion of the county facility, some of the concerns could be eased. This light will become fully operational. It will stop traffic at times allowing for easier exit from both the plant gates.
