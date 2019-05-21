Northeast Ohio Weather: Cool for one more day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure today will keep us dry. The latest data is suggesting quite a bit of high clouds will be around, but we should still be able to see the sun. A light north wind will keep things cool along the lake shore. I went with a high around 60 degrees in Cleveland. Milder as you get farther inland. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. A warm front approaches tomorrow. There will be a few showers and storms along it tomorrow afternoon and evening.