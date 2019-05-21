Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Cleveland attorney speak out after OSU sex assault bombshell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) -A local attorney representing several Ohio State sex abuse victims is speaking out.
Dan Karon tells 19 News this case is all about a cover-up lasting nearly 20 years. He wants to send a strong message to all universities that they will be held accountable.
Steven Snyder Hill shared his story saying, “I went in for a lump on my chest and I needed a rectal and genital exam without gloves.”
Victim statements like his give you an idea of what’s included in the 223-page redacted investigative report. At least 177 victims, most of them athletes, provided first-hand accounts of 20 years of sexual abuse by former team Doctor Richard Strauss.
Strauss later killed himself in 2005.
Karon says even though the university issued an apology, they need to do more.
“The apology was really for the school. It wasn’t for the victims. That’s not okay,” said Karon.
The report calls the doctor’s behavior an open secret to more than 50 staff members in the Ohio State University’s athletic department.
“I’ve had about a half dozen people contact me. My co-counsel had a number contact them. We put them together in a complaint which is on behalf of 30 something people,” said Karon.
Karon says the stories are disgusting, not to mention, the years of pain the victims endured. “Job issues, family issues relationship issues, to drug issues, to suicide,” said Karon.
Karon is applauding Governor Mike DeWine for speaking out Monday urging legislators to end the state’s statute of limitations for sexual assault.
DeWine also signed an executive order to establish a group in the Ohio Department of Public Safety to review the non-redacted Strauss report. “I’m asking this group to use this opportunity to review the relevant statutes and to make recommendations to the general assembly,” said Governor DeWine.
Karon feels there’s no question more victims will come forward before a court date next month.
