Ohio unemployment rate drops, even in Trumbull county that lost Chevy plant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The amount of Ohioans who applied for unemployment in April dropped to 4.3%, which is just higher than the U.S. average at 3.6%.
Those rates represent seasonally adjusted numbers, which is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.
When looking at the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, Ohio is at levels not seen in four decades.
The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Ohio is at 3.3%, which is the same for the U.S..
“This is a record low since 1976,” according to a spokesman the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. “In October, November, and December 2000 the not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was as low as 3.4 percent.”
In March, GM closed production of the Chevy Cruse in Lordstown and with it, eliminated 1,600 jobs.
Many of those employees were allowed to transfer to other plants but there was a ripple effect for unemployment claims in Trumbull county.
Here are the non-seasonally adjusted, unemployment rates for Trumbull county in the months leading up to, and after the plant closing:
Nov. 2018 5.8%
Dec. 2018 6.6%
Jan. 2019 7.7%
Feb. 2019 6.6%
March 2019 6.6%
April 2019 5.3%
